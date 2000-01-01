Attorney General James Issues Statement on Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s Retirement

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James issued the following statement on the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer from the United States Supreme Court:

“Justice Stephen Breyer has offered this country 27 years of tireless service and unwavering commitment to justice throughout his time on the Supreme Court. During times of great political division and social upheaval, he remained a beacon of legal integrity and a powerful advocate for the rule of law.

“Justice Breyer oversaw some of the most important legal issues of our time, including decisions on abortions, guns, religion, and race — and he never failed to navigate these issues with pragmatism and great care. This country is lucky to have benefited from his legal wisdom and sensibility, and I thank Justice Breyer for his decades of service and dedication.

“I would also like to take this time to congratulate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on the start of her service to the Supreme Court. I join millions of Americans throughout the country in celebrating this important and historic moment.”