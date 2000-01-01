Attorney General James Announces Nominee for the Commission on Ethics in Lobbying and Government

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced her nomination of Emily Jane Goodman to the New York Commission on Ethics in Lobbying and Government. Goodman previously served as a New York State Supreme Court Judge for more than 25 years, and prior to that, she was a judge in both criminal and civil courts.

“Public service is a public trust. New Yorkers have a right to know that there is an independent organization dedicated to protecting our state against abuse, corruption, and elected officials violating their oaths of office,” said Attorney General James. “That is why I am proud to nominate Emily Jane Goodman to the New York Commission on Ethics in Lobbying and Government. Emily brings deep legal knowledge, three decades of public service, and the integrity and expertise required to ensure this new Commission will uphold its sacred duty and be an effective bulwark against corruption.”

Emily Jane Goodman spent nearly 30 years in public service, first as a Hearing Officer with New York State Family Court, then as a judge in both criminal and civil courts, and finally as a State Supreme Court Judge. Before entering public service, Emily Jane Goodman completed multiple fellowships and was an accomplished journalist. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Brooklyn College, her J.D. from Brooklyn Law School, and a master’s degree from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. Currently, Emily Jane Goodman is Of Counsel at Beldock Levine & Hoffman LLP.

Members of the public have seven days to submit comments on the nominee. Following that period, the nominee will be presented to the Independent Review Committee of New York's law school deans for review and approval or denial to serve on the Commission.