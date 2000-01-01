Local Menu
Attorney General James Issues Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Decision
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James issued the following statement in response to the United States Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, striking down the fundamental federal right to abortion:
“Today’s ruling is a vicious, dangerous, and deliberate attack on our most basic freedom as humans. Every single person in this country should have the right to make their own decisions about their own bodies. But make no mistake: We will not go back to the inhumane and restrictive pre-Roe era. Regardless of the situation at the national level, New York will always be a safe haven for anyone seeking an abortion. I will work tirelessly to ensure that low-income New Yorkers and people from hostile states have access to the care they need and deserve. I will always fight to protect our right to make decisions about our own bodies and expand access to this critical and lifesaving care.”