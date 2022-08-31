Attorney General James Successfully Defends New York’s Gun Control Laws

Federal Judge Dismisses Gun Lobby’s Challenge to New York’s

New Gun Laws, Clears the Way for Gun Safety Regulations to Take Effect

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James successfully defended New York’s gun control laws from baseless attacks by the gun lobby. A federal judge in the U.S. Northern District Court of New York today denied a motion for a preliminary injunction by Gun Owners of America, clearing the way for the newly passed Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) to take effect on September 1. Attorney General James released the following statement in response to the decision in the case Antonyuk v. Bruen:

“As gun violence continues to impact communities across the country, today’s decision is a victory in our efforts to protect New Yorkers. Responsible gun control measures save lives and any attempts by the gun lobby to tear down New York’s sensible gun control laws will be met with fierce defense of the law. We will continue to defend the constitutionality of our laws to protect all New Yorkers,” said Attorney General James.

The CCIA was passed during an extraordinary session of the Legislature and signed into law by Governor Hochul earlier this summer, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. The legislation strengthens requirements for concealed carry permits, prohibits guns in sensitive locations, allows private businesses to ban guns on their premises, enhances safe storage requirements, requires social media review ahead of certain gun purchases, and requires background checks on all ammunition purchases to protect New Yorkers. The CCIA goes into effect on September 1 after Attorney General James successfully defended its constitutionality.