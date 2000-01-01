Local Menu
Statement from Attorney General James on Guilty Plea of Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement regarding the guilty plea of Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Allen Weisselberg, after an investigation by her office and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg:
“There is zero tolerance for individuals who defraud our state and cheat our communities. For years, Mr. Weisselberg broke the law to line his own pockets and fund a lavish lifestyle. Today, that misconduct ends. Let this guilty plea send a loud and clear message: we will crack down on anyone who steals from the public for personal gain because no one is above the law.”
In July 2021, Mr. Weisselberg was indicted on 15 felony charges for his role in a tax scheme that involved failing to pay New York state and federal income taxes on approximately $1.7 million in compensation.