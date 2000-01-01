Attorney General James Statement on

Mississippi Abortion Ban Strike-Down

NEW YORK – Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement in response to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals strike-down of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban:

“The decision set forth by the Fifth Circuit underscores that the regulation of women’s bodies goes directly against Supreme Court precedent, and deprives women of their reproductive freedoms. Let this serve as a message to Mississippi, and all other states attempting to restrict access to safe, legal abortions: No party, no person, and no government entity can legally control women’s bodies, their choices, or their freedom. And for those that continue to try, my office will continue to use every legal tool available to prioritize the safety, wellness, and rights of women.”

Earlier this month, Attorney General Letitia James led a multistate amicus brief in support of a challenge by petitioners in the case June Medical Services v. Gee challenging a Louisiana law that requires abortion providers to maintain admitting privileges at a local hospital.

In October 2019, Attorney General James filed a multistate amicus brief in support of a lawsuit filed by the Jackson Women’s Health Organization against the State of Mississippi, challenging a law that would prohibit abortions after as early as six weeks of pregnancy.

In September 2019, Attorney General James led a multistate amicus brief in support of a challenge filed by Kentucky clinics and physicians challenging a Kentucky law that would ban physicians from providing second-trimester abortion services using the most common and safest procedure available for women after fifteen weeks of pregnancy.

In August 2019, Attorney General James filed another amicus brief in support of a lawsuit filed by the Whole Woman’s Health Alliance against the State of Indiana after the state denied the clinics application for a license to open an abortion clinic that would provide medical abortions in South Bend.

Attorney General James is also litigating the appeal in People ex rel. James v. Griepp, to ensure that women who enter the Choices Women’s Medical Center in Jamaica, Queens are not harassed, obstructed, or threatened by protestors.