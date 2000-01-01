Local Menu
AG James Update on Investigation Into the Death of Daniel Prude
ROCHESTER – New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following update on her office’s investigation into the death of Daniel Prude:
“As my office continues our investigation into the death of Daniel Prude, it is important for the Rochester community to know that we are working diligently to ensure a swift but thorough investigation. At this time, we have not asked the city of Rochester nor the Rochester Police Department (RPD) to refrain from launching an internal investigation. In fact, we encourage both Rochester and the RPD to proceed with an internal review simultaneous to our investigation. The Prude family and the greater Rochester community deserve answers, and we will continue to work around the clock to provide them.”