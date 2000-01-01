AG James Update on Prude Investigation: Moves to Empanel Grand Jury

ROCHESTER – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement about her office’s ongoing investigation into the death of Daniel Prude:

“The Prude family and the Rochester community have been through great pain and anguish. My office will immediately move to empanel a grand jury as part of our exhaustive investigation into this matter.”

