AG James Vows to Defend Executive Order on Tax Lien Sales
NEW YORK - New York Attorney General Letitia James today issued the following statement regarding yesterday's executive order barring any tax and water lien sales by local governments:
"Protecting the rights of homeowners and tenants during the COVID pandemic has been a major priority of the state, especially as Americans deal with rising economic insecurity. Since the start of the pandemic, New York has issued executive orders protecting homeowners and tenants from eviction, foreclosure, or termination by utility companies. Still, lien enforcement by local governments poses yet another threat to homeowners. That's why, at my urging, the governor issued an executive order stopping any local government from enforcing lien judgments before October 3, at which time he can choose to extend the moratorium. By law, New York City cannot enforce any liens before October 3. Make no mistake: If any local government, including New York City, attempts to enforce liens during that period, my office will move to stop them and protect homeowners."