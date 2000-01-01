Attorney General James Announces Arraignment of NYPD Officer on Murder Charge

Errick Allen was off-duty when he allegedly shot Christopher Curro

NASSAU COUNTY – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the arrest and arraignment of Errick Allen, 27, of North Massapequa, on the charge of murder in the second degree in connection with the shooting death of Christopher Curro, 25, of West Babylon. The Attorney General’s Office serves as a special prosecutor in matters relating to the death of unarmed civilians caused by law enforcement officers, pursuant to New York Executive Order 147. Errick Allen is an officer with the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

Allen was arraigned today before Judge Anthony Paradiso of the Nassau County District Court. The Attorney General’s Office requested that the defendant be remanded into custody, and the judge granted that application. Allen is due back in court on May 26, 2020. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

“We trust our police officers to protect the safety of New Yorkers, but instead, this individual allegedly betrayed that duty and used his service weapon to end another man’s life,” said Attorney General James. “My office is committed to ensuring justice is served and that no individual is above the law.”

Allen and Curro were longtime, childhood acquaintances. On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, shortly after 8:00 pm, during an encounter on a residential street in Farmingdale, Allen is alleged to have shot Curro five times, including twice in the head, at close range with his NYPD service weapon, causing Curro’s death. Allen initially fled the scene, but returned some time later in the evening. Allen was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

The charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless found guilty.