Attorney General James’ Statement on Opioid Filings Detailing How Sackler Family Personally Ran Purdue Pharma and Directed Billions in Profits Into Personal Bank Accounts and Trusts

“As America suffered hundreds of thousands of opioid deaths, millions of addictions, and countless left in financial ruin, the Sacklers profited billions and syphoned those funds out of their company and into their personal bank accounts and trusts. These filings finally display just some of the measures taken by and at the direction of individual members of the Sackler family to illegally shield their finances and protect billions in profit. The vast financial web this family built was meant to pull wool over our eyes and conceal their assets from both creditors and victims. As we have argued since we first filed our lawsuit nearly two years ago, we need full transparency into the Sackers’ total assets, as well as justice for opioid victims and our communities.”

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after updated filings by the official committee of unsecured creditors in the multiple opioid lawsuits against Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family — currently in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York — revealed that the Sacklers personally directed and oversaw the illegal transfer of billions of dollars out of Purdue bank accounts and into personal accounts and trusts of Sackler family members, as well as that the family had direct control over all material decisions by Purdue :

Select a Language Below / Seleccione el Idioma Abajo

Disclaimer

This Google™ translation feature is provided for informational purposes only.

The Office of Attorney General's website is provided in English. However, the "Google Translate" option may assist you in reading it in other languages.

Google Translate cannot translate all types of documents, and it may not give you an exact translation all the time. Anyone relying on information obtained from Google Translate does so at his or her own risk.

The Office of Attorney General does not make any promises, assurances, or guarantees as to the accuracy of the translations provided. The State of New York, its officers, employees, and/or agents shall not be liable for damages or losses of any kind arising out of, or in connection with, the use or performance of such information, including but not limited to, damages or losses caused by reliance upon the accuracy of any such information, or damages incurred from the viewing, distributing, or copying of such materials.

A copy of this disclaimer can also be found on our Disclaimer page.

Close this box or use the [ X ]