Attorney General James Statement on the Passing of Rabbi Avraham Lider

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Rabbi Avraham Lider and I extend my condolences to the Lider family and the entire Crown Heights community during this difficult time. Rabbi Lider was not only a great spiritual leader, but also a community leader who dedicated his life to helping those around him. Over the years, his organization provided critical health care and services to so many, and more recently, as our city was overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Rabbi Lider worked tirelessly to provide care and support to families in need. In Jewish tradition, it is believed that the most righteous among us die on Rosh Hashanah because their contributions and guidance were needed until the very end. It is clear that Rabbi Lider gave so much to our communities and he will be dearly missed. May his memory be a blessing.”

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement on the death of Rabbi Avraham Lider:

