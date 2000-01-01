Attorney General James’ Statement on Trump Administration’s Attempt

to Restrict Global Entry to New York Residents

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sent a letter to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) stating that the federal government would no longer enroll or re-enroll New York residents in a number of the federal government’s Trusted Traveler Programs, including Global Entry, SENTRI, NEXUS, and FAST (Free and Secure Trade):

“Despite President Trump’s attempt to punish New Yorkers for passing its own laws and standing up to his xenophobic policies, New York will not back down. Already, 13 additional states and the District of Columbia have passed similar laws to the one the Trump Administration cites in its letter, so we will resist efforts that target New Yorkers and cut off our access to Global Entry or any other Trusted Traveler Program. As the state’s attorney and chief law enforcement officer, I will continue to vigorously defend New York laws and our state’s residents against the president’s vindictive actions. New Yorkers will not be targeted or bullied by an authoritarian thug.”

Last year, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the Green Light bill into law, which allows undocumented immigrants to apply for driver licenses. This law is legal and enforceable, and two separate federal courts have already dismissed meritless lawsuits against the law. The Green Light law aims to make New York roads safer, provide a boost to the state’s economy, and allows immigrants to come out of the shadows.

Despite 13 other states and the District of Columbia already passing similar laws that allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver licenses, the Trump Administration yesterday singled out and targeted New York State and its residents by informing the New York State DMV that New York residents could no longer enroll or reenroll in a number of Trusted Traveler Programs. While the Office of the Attorney General is still reviewing this matter, it appears that New York residents who are already active Trusted Traveler Program participants will not have Global Entry participation or participation in any of the other programs revoked. TSA Pre✓ does not seem to be affected at this time. Additionally, the DHS has stated that the exportation of used vehicles titled and registered in New York State could be delayed and could be costlier under their new policy.