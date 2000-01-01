Local Menu
Attorney General Letitia James’ Statement on the Passing of Former Queens Borough President Claire Shulman
NEW YORK – Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement on the passing of former Queens Borough President Claire Shulman:
“Queens has lost one of its most steadfast advocates and greatest champions. Claire Shulman was a trailblazer for women in politics as the first female Queens borough president, a position she held for 16 years. Her passion for her community and relentless spirit is alive in many of the institutions and projects that she successfully fought for. Together, we grieve with the Queens community and offer our deepest condolences to Claire Shulman’s family and friends.”