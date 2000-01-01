Court Orders Additional Documents to Be Handed Over to Attorney General James in Ongoing Trump Organization Investigation

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after the Honorable Arthur Engoron of the New York County State Supreme Court ruled that the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) will be given access to documents withheld by the Trump Organization, including requested records related to the Seven Springs Estate in Westchester County, New York:

“Once again, justice and the rule of law prevailed. We will immediately move to ensure that the Trump Organization complies with the court’s order and submits records related to our investigation. My office's ongoing investigation will continue, as we continue to follow the facts wherever they may lead.”

In August, Attorney General James filed a motion to compel the Trump Organization to provide the OAG with documents and testimony from multiple witnesses regarding several, specific Trump Organization properties and transactions. After the court ruled in Attorney General James’ favor in September, additional arguments continued over whether certain privileges to withhold documents would continue related to documents involving Ralph Mastromanaco, an engineer who worked with the Trump Organization in connection with the Seven Springs Estate. Today, Judge Engoron ruled that documents between Mastromanaco and the Trump Organization, related to the Seven Springs Estate, needed to be handed over to the OAG.