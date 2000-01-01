Attorney General James and District Attorney Katz Take 79 Guns Off the Streets at Queens Gun Buyback

AG James Has Taken More Than 1,000 Firearms Out of Communities Since 2019

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz today announced that 79 firearms were turned in to law enforcement at a gun buyback event hosted by their offices and the New York City Police Department. The gun buyback comes as New York City has experienced a sharp increase in gun violence and sought to curb this devastation by accepting working and non-working unloaded firearms — with no questions asked — in exchange for compensation. To date, Attorney General James has taken more than 1,000 guns out of communities through gun buybacks since taking office in 2019.

“Gun violence threatens our communities and puts New Yorkers in harm’s way every day,” said Attorney General James. “It is more critical now than ever, especially during National Gun Violence Awareness Month, that we take measures to curb this devastation and protect our neighborhoods and families. My office will continue to do everything we can to preserve public safety and ensure safer streets. I thank District Attorney Katz and our partners in law enforcement for their crucial collaboration and support.”

“It is important that we continue to come together as a community to reject the idea that this scourge of gun violence is insurmountable,” said Queens District Attorney Katz. “We must take every step that we can. Every gun that we get off the streets is a potential life saved, a potential tragedy averted. I want to thank Attorney General Letitia James and the NYPD for their partnership and unwavering commitment to public safety.”

Since 2013, the Office of the Attorney General has hosted gun buyback events throughout New York state and has successfully collected more than 3,100 firearms.









