Attorney General James Applauds Decision to Send Amazon Lawsuit Back to State Court
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement in response to a court’s decision to grant her office’s motion to allow her lawsuit against Amazon to be tried in state court, and deny Amazon’s attempts to have it heard in federal court:
“As we have contended all along, Amazon has forced its employees to work in unsafe conditions throughout this pandemic, in violation of New York state labor laws. We are pleased with today’s decision to allow this case to be heard in state court, where it belongs. We look forward to making our case and continuing our work to protect workers.”