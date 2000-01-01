Attorney General James Congratulates Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James tonight congratulated Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer for his ascension to the most powerful position in the United States Senate:

“We always knew Brooklyn ruled the world, but now it rules the U.S. Senate! I want to congratulate my good friend, Chuck Schumer, for his ascension to Senate majority leader.

“As a U.S. senator, every year, Chuck Schumer visits all 62 counties — attending every graduation, parade, street fair, and picnic he can while he engages with New Yorkers from across the state. As majority leader, I have all the confidence that he will use that same spirit to engage with senators from across the nation and deliver real results for the American people.

“As New Yorkers, we can all be proud that our values will be guiding the work of the U.S. Senate.”