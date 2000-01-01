Attorney General James Issues Statement on the Guilty Verdicts in the Death of Ahmaud Arbery

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement in response to the convictions of the individuals who murdered Ahmaud Arbery:

“The guilty verdicts reached today are important in showing true accountability in a system that should be fair and just for all. It is clear that the facts, as laid out by the strong arguments of the prosecution, resonated with the jury.

“However, we cannot mistake accountability with justice. True justice would be Ahmaud Arbery here today, living his life as he was meant to before he was senselessly taken from the world.

“Though nothing can ever bring Ahmaud back, or erase the pain of losing their loved one, I pray that the Arbery family can find some semblance of peace as we continue to march forward towards justice for all.”