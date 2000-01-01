Local Menu
Attorney General James Issues Statement On New CDC COVID-19 Recommendations
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today issued a statement to employers following new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) isolation periods:
“The health and safety of all New Yorkers has always been our top priority, and, in order to protect our communities, we must continue to act responsibly and carefully. It is essential that any employee who is exhibiting any COVID-19 symptom and tests positive not be pressured to return to the workplace before those symptoms subside. We must take the necessary steps to stop the spread of this virus, and this is a basic and common-sense approach.”