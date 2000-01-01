Attorney General James Leads Coalition Responding to Arrest of Hervis Rogers in Texas for Voting

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today led a coalition of seven attorneys general from around the nation in releasing the following statement regarding the arrest of Hervis Rogers on charges of voting in the 2020 Texas Democratic primary while on parole:

“The unwarranted criminalization of Hervis Rogers’ error is a grave miscarriage of justice. By casting his ballot in the 2020 primary, Hervis Rogers was simply attempting to fulfill his civic duty. Now he is potentially facing decades in prison. This prosecution is a clear attempt to intimidate voters, deter participation, and stoke fears of fictitious voter fraud. Texas is disguising voter suppression as election security and disenfranchising millions in the process. The voting system needs reforms, not restrictions, and we stand with all the champions of justice in Texas — including the state’s House Democrats — in fighting for fair and accessible elections. We will continue to do everything in our power to protect and expand voting rights throughout the nation.”

Joining Attorney General James in sending today’s statement are the attorneys general of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, and the District of Columbia.