Attorney General James Releases List of Top Consumer Complaints to Mark National Consumer Protection Week

Many Top New York Frauds of 2020 Reported to OAG Focused on COVID-19

AG James Issues Tips on How to Avoid COVID-19 Scams,

Urges New Yorkers to Immediately Report Fraud to OAG

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today kicked off National Consumer Protection Week by releasing a list of the top consumer scams perpetrated against New Yorkers in 2020 — many of which had to do with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) public health crisis — in addition to a variety of tips on how New Yorkers can avoid COVID-19 scams in the future.

“The havoc unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to the numerous other ways consumers were defrauded in 2020, sadly resulted in my office receiving a record number of consumer fraud complaints in 2020,” said Attorney General James. “Consumers who have helped identify and report issues to our office have been invaluable partners in our efforts to stop deceptive scams and will continue to be vital partners going forward. I urge all New Yorkers to follow these tips to minimize the risk of falling victim to fraud, but, when fraud does occur, my office will continue to fight to protect New York consumers.”

The nature of complaints received by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) in 2020 reflected great consumer harm caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. After analyzing consumer complaints received statewide throughout 2020, the following were found to be the top 10 consumer complaints by category: