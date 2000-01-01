Local Menu
Attorney General James Releases Statement on Tentative Agreement Between CWA and Catholic Health System
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement on the tentative agreement reached between the Catholic Health System and members of CWA who have been on strike in Buffalo for the past few weeks:
“I am pleased that the hardworking members of CWA reached a tentative agreement with the Catholic Health System and are finally getting the treatment they deserve. These workers put their lives on the line every day to support New Yorkers through this pandemic and beyond, and it’s about time they get treated with dignity and respect. We will continue to stand together to fight for our workers and ensure they have the real pay, real support, and real safety that they deserve.”