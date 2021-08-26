Local Menu
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
August 26, 2021
Attorney General James’ Statement on Appointment of Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement on the appointment of State Senator Brian Benjamin as Lieutenant Governor of New York:
“State Senator Brian Benjamin has long been a champion for communities in New York City, and as our next Lieutenant Governor, I know he will continue this fight for all New Yorkers. His track record and commitment to public service will help advance our state, and I look forward to working with him in his new capacity. Congratulations to our new Lieutenant Governor, Brian Benjamin. I know you will serve New Yorkers well.”