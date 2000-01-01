Attorney General James' Statement on Cooperation with NYS Assembly Investigation Into Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Governor Cuomo

“At the Assembly’s request, we have provided the Assembly Judiciary Committee with the report that was released today, and we will provide them with all relevant evidence. We will cooperate with their investigation as needed.”

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement about the independent investigators' cooperation with the New York State Assembly’s investigation into sexual harassment claims made against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo:

