Attorney General James Statement on Earthquake in Haiti

“The situation unfolding in Haiti right now is devastating and deeply concerning. Over the past few weeks, the Haitian people have endured so much pain and suffering, and today, they have been rocked by yet another disaster. We must do all we can to support the Haitian people both in the immediate aftermath of this earthquake and in the months to come. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Haiti and our Haitian communities here in New York.”

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement on the earthquake in Haiti:

