Attorney General James Statement on Georgia Voting Restrictions

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement in response to the voting restrictions signed into law tonight in Georgia:

“Attacks against the right to vote continue to threaten our democracy, and the voting restrictions passed in Georgia are deeply troubling. My office is examining all legal options to take on these anti-democratic measures.”

