Attorney General James Statement on the Guilty Verdicts in the Death of George Floyd

“Almost one year ago, the Floyd family and communities across this nation were torn apart by the murder of George Floyd. We all watched in helpless desperation as a man was mercilessly killed by the knee of a police officer. Today, there is finally accountability for this atrocious crime that stole the life of a father, brother, son, and friend. I pray that the Floyd family finds some semblance of justice and peace for this horribly unjust act. While true justice will never be served as long as Black men and women are subjected to such inequality, today, we are one step closer to a fairer system.”

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement in response to the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd:

