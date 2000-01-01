Attorney General James’ Statement on the Resignation of Governor Cuomo

“I thank Governor Cuomo for his contributions to our state. The ascension of our Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, will help New York enter a new day. We must continue to build on the progress already made and improve the lives of New Yorkers in every corner of the state. I know our state is in good hands with Lieutenant Governor Hochul at the helm, and I look forward to continuing to work with her.”

“Today closes a sad chapter for all of New York, but it’s an important step towards justice.

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he would resign from office:

Select a Language Below / Seleccione el Idioma Abajo

Disclaimer

This Google™ translation feature is provided for informational purposes only.

The Office of Attorney General's website is provided in English. However, the "Google Translate" option may assist you in reading it in other languages.

Google Translate cannot translate all types of documents, and it may not give you an exact translation all the time. Anyone relying on information obtained from Google Translate does so at his or her own risk.

The Office of Attorney General does not make any promises, assurances, or guarantees as to the accuracy of the translations provided. The State of New York, its officers, employees, and/or agents shall not be liable for damages or losses of any kind arising out of, or in connection with, the use or performance of such information, including but not limited to, damages or losses caused by reliance upon the accuracy of any such information, or damages incurred from the viewing, distributing, or copying of such materials.

A copy of this disclaimer can also be found on our Disclaimer page.

Close this box or use the [ X ]