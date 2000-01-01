Local Menu
Attorney General James’s Statement on Trump Organization Order
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after the New York County State Supreme Court today unsealed an order that forces the Trump Organization to comply with the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) subpoenas, otherwise face a third-party firm to “oversee the identification, collection, and review of electronically stored information (‘ESI’) responsive to OAG’s subpoenas”:
“For more than a year now, the Trump Organization has failed to adequately respond to our subpoenas, hiding behind procedural delays and excuses. Once again, the court has ordered that the Trump Organization must turn over the information and documents we are seeking, otherwise face an independent third-party that will ensure that takes place. Our work will continue undeterred because no one is above the law.”