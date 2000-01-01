Local Menu
Attorney General’s Office Responds to Today’s Cuomo Attacks
NEW YORK – The Office of the Attorney General today released the following statement in response to attacks made by former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Glavin, today. This statement can be attributed to a spokesperson for the office:
“Another day, another baseless attack by the former governor who resigned so he didn’t have to participate in an impeachment hearing. The most concerning part of today’s charade was the former governor’s attempt to stifle a legal criminal investigation into allegations that he used state resources for a book deal and personal profit. This is not the Moreland Commission, and we will not be bullied into shutting down this investigation like the former governor did with that commission.”