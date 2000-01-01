Attorney General’s Office Responds to Today’s Cuomo Attacks

“Another day, another baseless attack by the former governor who resigned so he didn’t have to participate in an impeachment hearing. The most concerning part of today’s charade was the former governor’s attempt to stifle a legal criminal investigation into allegations that he used state resources for a book deal and personal profit. This is not the Moreland Commission, and we will not be bullied into shutting down this investigation like the former governor did with that commission.”

NEW YORK – The Office of the Attorney General today released the following statement in response to attacks made by former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Glavin, today. This statement can be attributed to a spokesperson for the office:

Select a Language Below / Seleccione el Idioma Abajo

Disclaimer

This Google™ translation feature is provided for informational purposes only.

The Office of Attorney General's website is provided in English. However, the "Google Translate" option may assist you in reading it in other languages.

Google Translate cannot translate all types of documents, and it may not give you an exact translation all the time. Anyone relying on information obtained from Google Translate does so at his or her own risk.

The Office of Attorney General does not make any promises, assurances, or guarantees as to the accuracy of the translations provided. The State of New York, its officers, employees, and/or agents shall not be liable for damages or losses of any kind arising out of, or in connection with, the use or performance of such information, including but not limited to, damages or losses caused by reliance upon the accuracy of any such information, or damages incurred from the viewing, distributing, or copying of such materials.

A copy of this disclaimer can also be found on our Disclaimer page.

Close this box or use the [ X ]