Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation Into Civilian Death in Queens

QUEENS – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of a civilian in Woodside, Queens, who died on December 16, 2021, following an encounter with an off-duty member of the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

In the early morning hours of December 16, 2021, an off-duty member of the NYPD exchanged gunfire with a civilian and both of them sustained gunshot injuries. The civilian who was shot was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and was pronounced dead at 3:35 a.m. The off-duty officer was also taken to Elmhurst Hospital and is in stable condition.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.