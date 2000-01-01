Local Menu
Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation Into Civilian Death
NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation has opened an investigation into the death of a civilian who died this morning, May 14, 2021, following an encounter with law enforcement in Rochester.
New York State Executive Law Section 70-b mandated the establishment of an Office of Special Investigation (OSI) within the Office of the New York State Attorney General, effective April 1, 2021. This legislation represents the codification and the expansion of the role previously performed by the Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit (SIPU) since Executive Order 147 became effective on July 8, 2015.