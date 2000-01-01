Attorney General’s Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit Opens Investigation Into Death of Judson Albahm

Executive Order No. 147 confers upon the Attorney General exclusive authority to investigate and, if warranted, prosecute cases in which a law enforcement officer causes the death of an unarmed civilian, as well as cases in which the Attorney General has determined that there is a significant question as to whether the civilian was armed and dangerous at the time his or her death was caused.

ONONDAGA COUNTY – The New York Attorney General’s Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit has opened an investigation into the death of Judson Albahm, who died on March 4, 2021, following an encounter with law enforcement in Onondaga County, pursuant to the Attorney General’s authority under Executive Order No. 147.

