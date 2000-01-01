Attorney General James Issues Statement on Anniversary of Nursing Homes Report

“A year ago, we released a comprehensive report demonstrating that the previous administration undercounted deaths in nursing homes due to COVID-19 by as much as 50 percent and how its policy decisions may have contributed to the deaths of those residents. This report spurred critical action, and following its release, our state passed important nursing home legislation. We are continuing to investigate certain facilities for violations of the law because we are committed to the wellbeing of nursing home residents and staff across New York.”

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement on the first anniversary of her office’s report on nursing homes’ response to COVID-19 :

