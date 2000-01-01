Attorney General James Issues Statement on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Historic Nomination to Supreme Court

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James issued the following statement in response to President Joe Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court:

“Today is an important, historic day for all Americans, but especially for every little Black girl who, for the first time, will soon see herself represented in the highest court of the land.

From her time as a public defender, through her current role as circuit judge for the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is a brilliant legal mind who has dedicated her life and career to public service and justice in all forms.

The Supreme Court must reflect the diversity and inclusivity of our nation. I congratulate Judge Jackson on her trailblazing nomination, and I look forward to hearing more about her accomplishments in the upcoming hearing.”

Attorney General James is the first Black attorney general in New York state history, the first woman elected attorney general in New York, and the first Black woman elected statewide in New York.