Attorney General James Releases Footage From Investigation Into the Death of James Huber

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released police body-worn camera footage from the New York State Police (NYSP) that her office obtained as part of its ongoing investigation into the death of James Huber. Mr. Huber died on February 12, 2022, following an encounter with a member of NYSP in Buffalo.

The release of this footage follows Attorney General James’ directive that videos obtained by her office in the course of investigations conducted by the Office of Special Investigation (OSI) be released to the public in order to increase transparency and strengthen public trust in these matters.

Pursuant to New York Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

The release of this footage is not an expression of any opinion as to the guilt or innocence of any party in a criminal matter or any opinion as to how or whether any individual may be charged with a crime.

Warning: These videos contain images that viewers may find disturbing.