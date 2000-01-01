Local Menu
Attorney General James Releases Statement on the Passing of Reverend Doctor Calvin Butts
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement on the passing of Reverend Doctor Calvin O. Butts, III, who served the Abyssinian Baptist Church and the wider Harlem and New York community for decades:
“Reverend Dr. Calvin Butts was an icon, spiritual leader, and powerful voice for progress. An educator and trusted advisor, Rev. Dr. Butts helped shape young minds at SUNY Old Westbury and provided guidance to anyone who asked for his ministry and his wisdom. Through his leadership of the Abyssinian Baptist Church, he helped promote social change throughout his community and far beyond. His leadership transcended religious differences and was instrumental in building economically vibrant and spiritually strong institutions in Harlem and across New York City. My heart is with Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts’ wife, children, grandchildren, and all those who benefited from the love, wisdom, and passion he brought into their lives. May he rest in peace and may his memory be a source of strength and inspiration for generations to come.”