Attorney General James Releases Statement on the Passing of Reverend Doctor Calvin Butts

“Reverend Dr. Calvin Butts was an icon, spiritual leader, and powerful voice for progress. An educator and trusted advisor, Rev. Dr. Butts helped shape young minds at SUNY Old Westbury and provided guidance to anyone who asked for his ministry and his wisdom. Through his leadership of the Abyssinian Baptist Church, he helped promote social change throughout his community and far beyond. His leadership transcended religious differences and was instrumental in building economically vibrant and spiritually strong institutions in Harlem and across New York City. My heart is with Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts’ wife, children, grandchildren, and all those who benefited from the love, wisdom, and passion he brought into their lives. May he rest in peace and may his memory be a source of strength and inspiration for generations to come.”

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement on the passing of Reverend Doctor Calvin O. Butts, III, who served the Abyssinian Baptist Church and the wider Harlem and New York community for decades:

Select a Language Below / Seleccione el Idioma Abajo

Disclaimer

This Google™ translation feature is provided for informational purposes only.

The Office of Attorney General's website is provided in English. However, the "Google Translate" option may assist you in reading it in other languages.

Google Translate cannot translate all types of documents, and it may not give you an exact translation all the time. Anyone relying on information obtained from Google Translate does so at his or her own risk.

The Office of Attorney General does not make any promises, assurances, or guarantees as to the accuracy of the translations provided. The State of New York, its officers, employees, and/or agents shall not be liable for damages or losses of any kind arising out of, or in connection with, the use or performance of such information, including but not limited to, damages or losses caused by reliance upon the accuracy of any such information, or damages incurred from the viewing, distributing, or copying of such materials.

A copy of this disclaimer can also be found on our Disclaimer page.

Close this box or use the [ X ]