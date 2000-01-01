Attorney General James Seeks Donald Trump, Trump Children’s Interviews in Ongoing Trump Organization Investigation

Donald J. Trump, Donald J. Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump Seek

to Stop Interviews From Taking Place This Month

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after Donald J. Trump, Donald J. Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump, this evening, filed a motion to quash upcoming interviews that would take place, under oath, in Attorney General James’ investigation into Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization:

“For more than two years, members of the Trump family and the Trump Organization have continually sought to delay and impede our investigation into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization, but despite their names, they must play by the same rules as everyone else. These delay tactics will not stop us from following the facts or the law, which is why we will be asking the court to compel Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump to testify with our office under oath. Our investigation will continue undeterred.”

In August 2020, Attorney General James filed a motion to compel the Trump Organization to provide the Office of the Attorney General with documents and testimony from multiple witnesses regarding several, specific Trump Organization properties and transactions. Since then, the court has ruled in Attorney General James’ favor multiple times.

Last month, Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization filed a lawsuit in a federal court in an effort to stop Attorney General James’ investigation.