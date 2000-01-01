Attorney General James' Statement on Civil Investigation Into Donald Trump

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement in response to media reports that Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump would appeal a decision that they must all appear for sworn testimony in compliance with subpoenas from the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) as part of its ongoing civil investigation into Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings:

“Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump were ordered by the court to comply with our lawful investigation into Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings. While they have the right to seek a delay, they cannot deter us from following the facts and the law wherever they may lead. Make no mistake: My office will continue to pursue this case without fear or favor because no one is above the law.”

Last week, the Honorable Arthur Engoron of the New York County State Supreme Court ruled that Donald J. Trump and his children must all appear for sworn testimony, and Donald J. Trump must produce additional documents in compliance with subpoenas from OAG. The judge ordered Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump to appear for testimony within 21 days, and ordered Donald J. Trump to produce additional documentation within 14 days.