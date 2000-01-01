Local Menu
Attorney General James’ Statement on New Efforts to Protect Abortion and Strengthen Gun Control
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement on the new measures passed today to protect access to abortion and strengthen gun control in New York following last week’s decisions from the U.S. Supreme Court:
“Today, our state government made important progress to protect New Yorkers’ rights. In the aftermath of these harmful decisions from the Supreme Court, New York acted swiftly and thoroughly to preserve the right to abortion and enact common-sense measures to protect our communities from gun violence. I want to thank the governor and our legislative leaders for the opportunity to work with them on these critical issues and for getting this done. Once again, New York is leading the way.”