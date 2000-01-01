Attorney General James’ Statement on New Efforts to Protect Abortion and Strengthen Gun Control

“Today, our state government made important progress to protect New Yorkers’ rights. In the aftermath of these harmful decisions from the Supreme Court, New York acted swiftly and thoroughly to preserve the right to abortion and enact common-sense measures to protect our communities from gun violence. I want to thank the governor and our legislative leaders for the opportunity to work with them on these critical issues and for getting this done. Once again, New York is leading the way.”

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement on the new measures passed today to protect access to abortion and strengthen gun control in New York following last week’s decisions from the U.S. Supreme Court:

Select a Language Below / Seleccione el Idioma Abajo

Disclaimer

This Google™ translation feature is provided for informational purposes only.

The Office of Attorney General's website is provided in English. However, the "Google Translate" option may assist you in reading it in other languages.

Google Translate cannot translate all types of documents, and it may not give you an exact translation all the time. Anyone relying on information obtained from Google Translate does so at his or her own risk.

The Office of Attorney General does not make any promises, assurances, or guarantees as to the accuracy of the translations provided. The State of New York, its officers, employees, and/or agents shall not be liable for damages or losses of any kind arising out of, or in connection with, the use or performance of such information, including but not limited to, damages or losses caused by reliance upon the accuracy of any such information, or damages incurred from the viewing, distributing, or copying of such materials.

A copy of this disclaimer can also be found on our Disclaimer page.

Close this box or use the [ X ]