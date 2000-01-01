Attorney General James Takes Action to Maintain Concealed Carry Gun Laws and Protect New Yorkers

The CCIA was passed during an extraordinary session of the Legislature and enacted earlier this summer in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. The law strengthens requirements for concealed carry permits, prohibits guns in sensitive places, requires individuals with concealed carry permits to request a property owner’s consent to carry on their premises, enhances safe storage requirements, requires social media review ahead of certain gun purchases, and requires background checks on all ammunition purchases.

“Today my office filed a motion to keep the entire Concealed Carry Improvement Act in effect and continue to protect communities as the appeals process moves forward. This common-sense gun control legislation is critical in our state’s effort to reduce gun violence. We will continue to fight for the safety of everyday New Yorkers.”

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today took action to maintain the Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) and protect New Yorkers after a federal judge last week granted a temporary restraining order in Antonyuk v. Hochul:

