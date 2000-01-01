Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Ulster County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Daniel K. McAlpin, who died on September 9, 2022, following an encounter with members of the New York State Police (NYSP) and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO).

On September 9, members of NYSP and UCSO were dispatched to assist the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence located on Clark Road in Pine Bush, Ulster County. When the officers arrived at the residence, Mr. McAlpin was wielding what appeared to be a large knife. When Mr. McAlpin did not respond to repeated requests to drop the weapon, a trooper tased him and a second trooper then discharged his service firearm. Mr. McAlpin was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers recovered a machete and an airsoft rifle at the scene. Multiple responding officers were outfitted with body-worn cameras.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.