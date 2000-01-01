Local Menu
Statement from Attorney General’s Office in Response to Donald J. Trump’s Attacks
NEW YORK – Today, New York Attorney General Letitia James' office released the following statement from Delaney Kempner, Director of Communications, in response to Donald J. Trump’s continued baseless attacks on her office and its ongoing, legal investigation:
“Like all Americans, Donald J. Trump is entitled to defend himself in court. However, this attorney general will not be bullied or intimidated by the former president. The courts have ruled time and time again that the office’s investigation into Mr. Trump and his financial dealings is legitimate and lawful, and Attorney General James will continue to follow the facts and the law wherever they may lead. Nothing will dissuade her from pursuing justice.”