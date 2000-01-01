Attorney General James Releases Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Decision Allowing Firearm Dealer and Concealed Carry Gun Laws to Remain in Effect

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after the United States Supreme Court ruled to allow New York’s Firearm Dealer Laws and Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) to remain in effect pending appeal. The Supreme Court declined to block a number of firearm dealer laws and provisions of the CCIA that were challenged in Gazzola v. Hochul. This action by the Supreme Court follows another decision from last week to uphold a stay issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Antonyuk v. Nigrelli.

“Once again, the U.S. Supreme Court has decided to allow our state’s gun safety laws to remain in effect. We all see the heart-wrenching news from communities throughout New York state about the lives that are lost to senseless gun violence. We know that gun safety laws help save lives, and keep our state safer. My office will continue to work tirelessly to stand up for New York’s gun safety laws and we will use every tool at our disposal to protect New Yorkers.”

As a result of today’s decision, the full CCIA continues to be in effect. The CCIA took effect in September 2022, in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. The law strengthens requirements for concealed carry permits, prohibits guns in sensitive places, requires individuals with concealed carry permits to request a property owner’s consent to carry on their premises, enhances safe storage requirements, and requires background checks on all ammunition purchases.