Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Suffolk County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Enrique Lopez, who died on December 28, 2022, in Suffolk County.

Late in the afternoon of December 28, officers with the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) responded to a call on Birchwood Road in Medford. During the encounter, two officers sustained stab wounds and one officer fired his service weapon. The injured officers were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Mr. Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers recovered a knife at the scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.

