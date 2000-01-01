Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Putnam County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of a civilian, who died on January 10, 2023, following an encounter with members of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD).

On the morning of January 10, PCSD deputies responded to reports of a domestic incident near Fields Corner Road and Barrett Road in the town of Southeast. As the deputies approached the scene, they saw a man allegedly assaulting another individual with a knife. Two deputies fired their weapons at the man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies recovered a knife at the scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.