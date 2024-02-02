Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation Into Civilian Death in Hamburg

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of a civilian who died on February 2, 2024 following an encounter with the Town of Hamburg Police Department (HPD).

At 10:38 a.m. on February 2, HPD officers responded to a reported burglary at a residence in the Town of Hamburg. Officers then followed a potential suspect, a woman, to another residence nearby. When police entered the house, they encountered the woman in the bathroom. After a struggle, an officer discharged his service weapon, striking the woman. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers recovered a knife at the scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.