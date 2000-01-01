Provides Guidelines, Tips, and Warnings About Resources and Potential Consumer Scams

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today issued guidance to New Yorkers highlighting available resources and potential consumer scams related to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). With several cases confirmed in New York, it is critical that New Yorkers are aware of their rights and the resources available to help them during this time. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) is actively monitoring retailers for potential incidents of price gouging of necessary goods and entities selling bogus medical treatments that purport to effectively treat or cure COVID-19. This week, Attorney General James issued a “cease and desist” order to an entity that is marketing a product as a treatment for the coronavirus even though there is currently no FDA-approved vaccine to prevent the disease or treatment to cure it.

“As we experience more cases of coronavirus, it is imperative that New Yorkers remain calm, but stay vigilant,” said Attorney General James. “In addition to being mindful about our health, we must also beware of unscrupulous actors who attempt to take advantage of this fear and anxiety to scam or deceive consumers. I encourage anyone who believes they are the victim of a scam or predatory action to contact my office and file a complaint.”

Scammers commonly exploit real public health concerns and use heightened public fear to prey on consumers and profit from frauds related to those health fears. New Yorkers should beware of fundraising solicitations and offers of goods and services related to COVID-19. There is currently no FDA-approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19, but scammers may still offer fake vaccines and other bogus medical products claiming to offer “cures” for the virus. They may also offer “get rich quick” investment schemes for unproven virus treatments.

Additionally, scammers may set up sham charity websites and crowd-funding sites that request donations for virus-relief efforts for victims. Scammers may use emails, texts, and social media posts that appear to give virus updates, but have malicious links that can steal sensitive personal identity information.

Attorney General James offers the following COVID-19 scam prevention tips: