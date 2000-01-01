Consumers Complaining of Waiting More Than 120 Hours for COVID-19

Test Results Despite Lab’s Promise of 24-Hour Turnaround

Labworq Letter Follows Similar Letter to LabQ Sent Monday

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today issued a warning letter to Labworq LLC — which has dozens of testing sites across Manhattan and other boroughs — after learning that some consumers have been waiting over 120 hours, or over five days, for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) test results, even though the company advertises that consumers can expect results within 24 hours. The letter notifies Labworq that New York law prohibits false advertising and instructs the company to immediately update its signage at testing sites and on the company’s website to accurately reflect how long individuals can expect to wait before receiving COVID-19 test results.

“Once again, another company is failing to deliver on its promise to deliver ‘quick, orderly results’ for COVID-19 tests right in the middle of the holiday season and as New York hits its Omicron wave,” said Attorney General James. “New Yorkers need to be given realistic timetables of when to expect their COVID-19 test results so they can plan accordingly. Labworq must immediately update its signage, its website, and notify patients of the realistic timeline in which they will receive results. As we work to get Labworq to make these updates, I encourage all New Yorkers to budget extra time when waiting for test results.”

Labworq’s website boasts about the company’s “efficient” and “reliable” process, as well how the company can deliver patients “quick, orderly results.” In reality, however, the Office of the Attorney General has already received complaints detailing wait times longer than five days.

In addition to warning Labworq to update its website and signage and to instruct its employees to provide accurate information concerning turnaround times, the letter issued by Attorney General James requests that Labworq contact all of its customers who are currently awaiting COVID-19 test results to let them know when they can realistically expect to receive those results.

Today’s letter follows a separate letter Attorney General James sent to LabQ earlier this week, demanding the company take similar steps to update its website, its signage, and its consumers about realistic wait times for COVID-19 test results.

Attorney General James asks any consumer who believes a lab or other testing facility is making misleading statements about their turnaround time for COVID-19 test results to file a complaint online with the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Frauds and Protection Bureau or call the office at 1-800-771-7755.